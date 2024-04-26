Crews put out house fire in Steele Creek

The Charlotte Fire Department put out a house fire in the Steele Creek area Friday morning.

The fire began around 1:45 a.m. off Waymart Lane near the Lake Wylie area.

Channel 9 crews observed a heavy firefighter response.

It is unclear if anyone has been hurt at this time.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

