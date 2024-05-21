Crews put out dumpster fire inside Rockville hotel

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Crews responded to a dumpster fire at a hotel late Monday night.

Officials said crews from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue System responded to the Cambria Hotel located at 1 Henen Heneghan Way at around 10:30 p.m.

There, crews put out a dumpster fire that was inside the hotel. Sprinklers were activated which contained the fire, officials said.

No injuries were reported and no one had to be displaced.

