Crews to pick up debris in East Baton Rouge Parish after recent storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Debris from the recent storms that hit Baton Rouge will be collected on Monday, May 20.

The Office of East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced on May 16 that the City Parish’s debris removal program was activated. According to an official news release, crews will conduct one comprehensive pass of all affected residential locations.

City officials ask that residents gather loose limbs in their yards and place them curbside within four feet of mailboxes, water meters, fire hydrants or any other above-ground utility so crews can pick them up.

Storm debris should be separated from regular garbage and recycling collection piles. Debris will be collected in Baton Rouge and unincorporated areas of the parish. Crews cannot collect debris located in the city limits of Baker and Zachary, city officials said.

