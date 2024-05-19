Crews monitor two lightning-caused fires in Lincoln National Forest

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews in the Smokey Bear Ranger District are currently monitoring two lightning-caused wildfire starts in the White Mountain Wilderness Area in the Lincoln National Forest.

The Blue Fires are .5 acres in size. Smoke may be visible from Ruidoso, Capitan, and highways

in the area.

“Currently, our overall strategy for these fires is to allow the low-to-moderate intensity of spread play its natural role on these wilderness landscapes,” said Lincoln National Forest spokesperson Amanda Fry.

Fuels in the area are primarily dead and down/dead standing trees that are located in an existing burn scar.

Start Date : Friday, May 17, 2024

Location : White Mountain Wilderness in the Smokey Bear Ranger District, Lincoln National Forest.

Size : .5 acres

Contained : 0%

Structures Burned : N/A

Cause of Fires: Lightning

Evacuations : N/A

Vegetation : Dead and down/dead standing trees

Response: Lincoln National Forest

