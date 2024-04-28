Crews making emergency repairs on water main break in Plains Township

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water says crews are working to repair a water main break in Plains Township.

At about 4:00 p.m., Pennsylvania American Water announced on Sunday crews are working to make emergency repairs to a water main break.

The break happened at around 2:00 p.m. on Route 315 between East Main Street and Sunshine Drive in Plains Township, according to Pennsylvania American Water.

Pennsylvania American Water stated Residents living in the area may experience discolored or cloudy water, no water, or low water pressure.

Repairs are expected by Pennsylvania American Water to be completed at 11:00 p.m. Sunday evening.

After water services are restored, Pennsylvania American Water says customers may experience discolored water and advises residents who have discolored water to run the cold water taps only at the lowest level of the house for about three to five minutes until the water runs clear.

