Crews investigating 'suspicious' fire at central Fresno building
An investigation is underway after a fire at a former Bobby Salazar's restaurant location in central Fresno.
Cadillac killed the entry-level trim for the 2025 CT5, sending its base price up by $9,200. The remaining trims climb by at least $4,500.
Migrant workers are a critical labor force for U.S. farms, but getting them here on proper H-2A visas can be complicated, and the compliance surrounding these employees is taxing for farms. Seso was founded five years ago to help streamline that process and now looks to expand into a one-stop-shop HR platform for the agriculture industry. Michael Guirguis co-founded the startup after his cousin asked for his advice on whether or not her organic farm should expand.
TechCrunch's Early Stage conference is set to delve deep into this inquiry, and we're thrilled to announce a special Women's Breakfast event on April 25 in Boston. This exclusive gathering will focus on exploring the intricate ways in which AI is reshaping the entrepreneurial path for women in tech.
Eleven years after his last official match at WrestleMania, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finds himself in uncharted — yet somehow also familiar — territory.
Why people say they aren’t taking sick days — and how their colleagues feel about it when they do.
Housing prices have been driving a gap between two key inflation readings.
The unemployment rate is ticking up in states across the country but economists argue this might not be a sign of a looming recession.
Following several attacks on his daughter by former President Donald Trump, Judge Juan Merchan expands his gag order in the hush mush money trial to include family members.
Tucked inside Canoo's 2023 earnings report is a nugget regarding the use of CEO Tony Aquila's private jet — just one of many expenses that illustrates the gap between spending and revenue at the EV startup. Canoo posted Monday its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings for 2023 in a regulatory filing that shows a company burning through cash as it tries to scale up volume production of its commercial electric vehicles and avoid the same fate as other EV startups, like recently bankrupt Arrival.
As TikTok continues to face increased pressure in the U.S. and the U.K., the company is signaling its commitment to fostering educational content on its app. TikTok says that since launching the feed in the U.S. last year, 33% of users have the STEM feed enabled and a third of teens go to the STEM feed every week. The app has seen a 24% growth in STEM-related content in the U.S. since the feed launched.
Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" has been out for only a few days, yet it's already obvious that we'll be talking about it for years to come -- it's breaking records across streaming platforms, and the artist herself calls it "the best music [she's] ever made." "The joy of creating music is that there are no rules," said Beyoncé. Beyoncé rarely does interviews, giving each of her comments about the new album more significance -- these remarks are among few jumping-off points fans get to help them puzzle through each element of the album, and how they all fit together.
Companies with strong sales momentum and branding power can weather the storm, while regional chains like Jack in the Box may struggle.
The Florida Supreme Court on Monday issued a pair of key decisions in the fight over abortion rights. The first allows a six-week abortion ban to soon take effect in the Sunshine State, while the other would allow voters in November to weigh in on a ballot initiative that would abortion expand access. Here's what else to know.
This week, I sat down with Orbit Fab CEO Daniel Faber to talk about the company's first refueling port officially hitting the market. “SpaceX has made rockets reusable, Orbit Fab makes satellites reusable,” he said.
Yes, the Dodgers have three MVPs atop their lineup, but it's the depth of their offense that will give opposing pitchers nightmares.
'Standing on these squishy rugs makes doing dishes less tiring,' shared one shopper.
Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore is entering the transfer portal. The decision follows head coach Kenny Brooks leaving for Kentucky.
Light up the dance floor with supportive sandals, flats and heels — no blisters invited.
Footage obtained by TechCrunch shows the catastrophic ending that Astra’s Rocket 3.0 suffered during prelaunch testing in March 2020. “I can confirm we had an anomaly on the launch pad,” Alaska Aerospace CEO Mark Lester told local reporters at the time. Meanwhile, Astra CEO Chris Kemp told TechCrunch at the time that the rocket “suffered an anomaly following an otherwise successful day of testing in Kodiak in preparation for a launch this week.”
US stocks looked set to kick off 2024's second quarter right where they left off the first quarter.