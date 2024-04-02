Crews investigating hazmat situation at Walmart Distribution Center in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are investigating a hazmat situation at the Walmart Distribution Center in Lebanon.

The Lebanon Police Department said officers are assisting the Lebanon Fire Department and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency with a “small hazmat situation” at the Walmart Distribution Center on Hixson Boulevard.

A small amount of a powdered substance reportedly spilled in two semi trailers. Crews are currently assessing the substance and have contained the scene to the two semi trailers, according to investigators.

Officials said there is no imminent threat to the public.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

