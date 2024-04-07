Crews fighting fire at National Forest near Estes Park

DENVER (KDVR) — Wildland firefighters are battling a blaze in a National Forest near Estes Park Saturday night.

The Forest Service of the Arapaho Roosevelt National Forests said Forest Service firefighters and local agencies responded to a 2-acre fire near U.S. Highway 36 and Big Meadows Road.

The Forest Service confirmed that the fire is on National Forest land.

High winds made the effort challenging and crews were working to “take advantage of rocky topography” to slow the spread, according to the Forest Service.

U.S. Highway 36 is closed in both directions in Estes Park due to the fire.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

