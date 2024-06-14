Crews fighting fire at Cobb County Waste Management Center

Crews are currently fighting a fire at Cobb County’s Waste Management Center on Friday morning.

Deputies say they are limiting traffic on County Services Pkwy. as crews fight the fire..

NewsChopper 2 flew to the facility and saw crews putting out a fire at a structure behind the main portion of the facility.

It appears most of the fire has been put out.

Two fire trucks are still on the scene.

There’s no word on how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.

