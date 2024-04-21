Crews fighting 2-alarm fire at Antioch hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dozens of first responders have been called out to a two-alarm fire at an Antioch hotel Saturday night, according to officials.

Metro Nashville dispatch said the two-alarm fire was reported from a hotel in the 1100 block of Bell Road on Saturday, April 20.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

As of 9:40 p.m., the Nashville Fire Department’s active incidents dataset shows more than 30 units have been dispatched to a high-rise fire in that area since 9 p.m.

A department spokesperson told News 2 initial reports were of smoke coming from one of the rooms at the hotel. At the time, the caller reportedly didn’t believe anyone was in the room, but crews will work to verify that.

Suspected burglar facing charges after being shot by Shreeve Lane homeowner, Metro police say

No additional details have been released about this incident. News 2 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.