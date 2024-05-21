Crews extinguish fire at restaurant in Old Town Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue was dispatched to fire at the High Noon Restaurant in Old Town Tuesday morning.

New Mexico’s UFO incidents you’ve never heard of

Fire crews responded around 6:30 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the structure. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and search the area of the fire, where no one was found. AFR says no civilians for firefighters were injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.