Crews extinguish fire at Carrie Underwood’s home

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews extinguished a fire Sunday night at Carrie Underwood’s Williamson County property.

The fire began around 9:40 p.m. in the Pinewood community, which is west of Leiper’s Fork.

According to Williamson County Fire Rescue, the county dispatched all eight of its stations to Underwood’s property because of the home’s remote location.

Officials told News 2 fire crews had to travel up a long road then up a long driveway to the primary residence. First responders found a fully-involved fire at the property’s garage.

(Courtesy: Williamson County Fire/Rescue)

(Courtesy: Williamson County Fire/Rescue)

(Courtesy: Williamson County Fire/Rescue)

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire thanks to the home’s 10,000 gallon water tank already on the premises. Crews did not have to waste time looking for a hook up in this very remote location.

Crews tapped into the 10,000 gallon water tank and quickly knocked down the fire at the garage. Firefighters then remained on scene for several hours since the fire got into the walls and kept flaring back up in hot spots.

There were no injuries to Underwood or her family, who were at the home at the time of the fire, according to Williamson County Fire/Rescue.

Officials said there is no damage to the primary residence. Investigators are working to determine if the fire was sparked by a UTV parked next to the garage.

A spokesperson for Underwood released a statement, which reads:

“There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained. There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed.”

No additional information was immediately released.

