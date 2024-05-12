Crews extinguish fire at Albuquerque Lexus dealership

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Crews responded to a fire at a car dealership in northeast Albuquerque early Saturday.

Bernalillo County Fire Department and Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to the Lexus of Albuquerque on I-25 near Montgomery just before 5 this morning.

Crews said winds caused the flames to spread to a mobile unit used as an office on the property.

Property damage was moderate. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

