Apr. 20—Four fire departments were dispatched to a garage fire in Revloc Saturday.

No injuries were reported.

The incident was reported on the 100 block of Harding Avenue just before 12:15 p.m. inside the Cambria Township village, Cambria County 911 officials reported in a media release.

Revloc, Dauntless, Nanty Glo and Colver fire departments were sent to the scene, alongside Ebensburg EMS and Cambria Township Police.