Indiana conservation officers and the Ripley County Sheriff's Office continue to search Versailles State Park Saturday for 18-year-old Carson Hughes of Osgood, Indiana, who was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials said his vehicle was found unlocked, with the keys still inside, near the boat ramp, and his kayak was found on the water nearby.

Versailles State Park is Indiana’s second-largest state park. The park has a 230-acre lake and offers seasonal rentals of canoes and kayaks.

The Ripley County Emergency Management Agency issued a statement saying the search for missing Carson Hughes of Osgood, Indiana has over 150 volunteers onsite and officials ask if you are not already there, please refrain from coming to Versailles State Park.

Anyone with information on Carson’s whereabouts is asked to call 812-837-9536.

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Crews continue to search for missing 18-year-old at Indiana state park