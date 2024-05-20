Crews contain patio fire at mixed-use building in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville fire crews spent part of their Monday morning working to extinguish a fire that sparked at a mixed-use building in Antioch.

According to officials, the fire was reported at approximately 3:16 a.m. on Monday, May 20 at the Mainstead Century Farms complex located in the 2100 block of Century Farms Parkway.

Firefighters at the scene told News 2 that the flames were contained to a patio of one of the residential units.

No injuries to residents or fire personnel were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

