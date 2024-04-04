Crews clear bridge debris in crucial undertaking

Salvage crews working on the wreckage from last week's collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge spent Thursday clearing a third channel in the Patapsco River capable of getting larger ships through to the Port of Baltimore. WBAL-TV 11 News accompanied an Army Corps of Engineers crew to get as close as one can to the bridge wreckage. WBAL-TV 11 News boarded a debris vessel Thursday to get a closer look at the crucial undertaking. With weather improving, crews will soon work to lift undamaged containers off of the Dali cargo ship to give them space to start clearing the bridge debris currently embedded onto the ship.

