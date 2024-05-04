Crews clean up homeless camp in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City of Albuquerque crews spent the morning clearing out a large homeless in southeast Albuquerque. Officials estimate around 75 people were camping illegally on a vacant property at Utah and Chico off Central Ave. The city said it the camp had grown over the last few weeks but neighbors told KRQE News 13 that it had been an issue for more than a year.

Westside Albuquerque neighborhood at odds with proposed new development

The crews worked with the property owner to clean the site and offered services to those who wanted help. The city says the property owner also paid for a fence with no-trespassing signs to keep people out.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.