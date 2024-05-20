Crews called to chemical fire at Consol Energy plant in Washington County

Crews are on the scene of a chemical fire at a plant in Washington County.

The fire broke out at around 6:20 a.m. at 322 Enon Church Road in East Finley Township.

Consol’s Bailey Prep Plant is located there.

Claysville Volunteer Fire Company said the fire is above ground.

