Crews find the body of a man missing in the Milwaukee River in Thiensville

The search for a man missing in the Milwaukee River in Thiensville ended Friday evening, as the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Southern Ozaukee Fire Department recovered his body.

The Cedarburg Fire Department and Thiensville Police Department helped with the recovery.

Crews had been searching for the man since Wednesday, June 5. Several people reported seeing a man in the river in distress at about 6:30 p.m. that day. He had reportedly been trying to rescue his dog near the Thiensville dam.

Southern Ozaukee Fire Capt. Joel Deutsch said 10 agencies were called in to help, including the Milwaukee Fire Department and Port Washington Fire Department dive teams, as well as the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Ozaukee County Emergency Management, which provided a submersible SONAR device and aerial drone.

The search was postponed because of dangerous weather conditions and was resumed Thursday, June 6.

When levels of water are high, the speed of water and conditions will increase so individuals should be cautious around bodies of water, Deutsch said in a news release.

The body of the man who was recovered has not yet been identified and was taken to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic situation, and we are thinking of the family and those who knew the victim," said Deutsch.

Chesnie Wardell can be reached at CWardell@gannett.com or 414-766-4471.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A man's body has been recovered from a river in Thiensville