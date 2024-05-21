Crews battle wildfire burning in Rio Arriba County

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are battling the Indios Fire burning seven miles north of the village of Coyote. There are no closures in effect but recreation sites along the Continental Divide Trail may be affected. They say there are no threats to people or property.

Smoke could affect communities along State Road 96 and along FR 151.

Start Date : Sunday, May 19, 2024

Location : 7 miles north of Coyote, NM

Size : 255 acres

Contained : 0%

Structures Burned : N/A

Cause of Fire: Lightning

Evacuations : N/A

Vegetation: Brush and timber

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.