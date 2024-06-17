Crews battle three fires on Father’s Day in Hesperia

Firefighters on Father’s Day had their hands full as they battled three separate fires in southern Hesperia.

As crews continued to battle the Hesperia Fire that began Saturday near Highway 173 in Summit Valley, and grew overnight to 1,330 acres, a second fire ignited on Sunday.

Summit Fire

Dubbed the Summit Fire, the blaze was reported at about 2:14 p.m. on Sunday near Summit Valley Road and Dump Road, located south of the BNSF railroad tracks, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Fueled by dry vegetation, the Summit Fire reached 12.5 acres by 2:28 p.m. on Sunday and had the potential to reach 50 to 100 acres, according to Watch Duty.

Structures were initially threatened, but the fire held at the railroad tracks and did not spread, authorities said.

Fire crews attacked the fire by ground and air, and by 10:33 p.m. all Cal Fire and San Bernardino County Fire were no longer assigned to the incident, according to authorities.

Chase Fire

Located about two miles northeast of the Summit Fire, the Chase Fire was reported at about 9:01 p.m. on Sunday in the 8000 block of Chase Avenue in Hesperia.

Fueled by vegetation, the second-alarm fire reached five acres and threatened five structures in a residential neighborhood before the incident was closed at about 11:08 p.m.

Hesperia Fire

On Sunday evening, Cal Fire officials reported the remapped Hesperia Fire at 1,078 acres with 20% containment.

Crews continued to make good progress on control lines around critical infrastructure, including transmission lines and natural gas pipelines, authorities said.

Evacuation warnings remained for Arrowhead Equestrian Estates. Smoke was expected to be visible in Hesperia and its drift seen miles away.

Crews worked throughout the night into Monday to continue containment areas.

The Hesperia was first reported just after 6 p.m. Saturday along the 18000 block of Highway 173, near Arrowhead Lake Road, according to Cal Fire officials, who battled the fire along with San Bernardino County Fire and other agencies.

The fire initially moved in a northerly direction from Highway 173, and by 10 p.m., began pushing west, then east toward Arrowhead Equestrian Estates, according to Cal Fire and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The fire forced the closure of Highway 173 from the junction of Highway 138 to 6.9 miles east of the intersection of Highway 138 at Arrowhead Lake Road, according to Caltrans.

The Hesperia Fire that began Saturday evening near Highway 173 in Summit Valley grew overnight to 1,130 acres with 5% containment. By Sunday night, the fire was at 1,078 acres with 20% containment.

Hesperia Lake was also closed to support fire operations, sheriff's officials stated.

Portions of the fire burned on vacant property designated for the sprawling Silverwood housing project, under construction to the north of the highway and south of Ranchero Road.

The official cause of all three fires is under investigation.

A witness claimed that the Hesperia fire was started by fireworks, the California Highway Patrol stated.

The use of fireworks, including those described as “safe and sane,” is illegal in unincorporated San Bernardino County and within Hesperia city limits.

Report the use of illegal fireworks at sbcfire.org/fireworkssafety

