Crews battle three-alarm fire at building in northwest Oklahoma City
When used responsibly, the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card can help you build credit with no annual fee.
The most glorious time of year is here. Here's what you need to know for each conference tournament, including stars, favorites, potential spoiler teams and bid thieves in waiting.
Pairing Christian Wilkins and Maxx Crosby is elite enough along the defensive line. If 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson figures things out too, look out, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.
Readyverse Studios partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to help bring the popular novel to the metaverse across web3. “Open” is a third-person battle royale experience in which players compete against each other in game-show-styled, multi-round collaborative modes using various gaming techniques, such as shooting, tactical positioning and driving.
Stop getting jolted out of bed by harsh beeping — this beloved gizmo uses a kinder, gentler approach.
X is launching a new app for watching long-form videos on Samsung TV and Amazon's Fire TV.
Covariant this week announced the launch of RFM-1 (Robotics Foundation Model 1). Peter Chen, the co-founder and CEO of the UC Berkeley artificial intelligence spinout tells TechCrunch the platform, “is basically a large language model (LLM), but for robot language.” RFM-1 is the result of, among other things, a massive trove of data collected from the deployment of Covariant’s Brain AI platform.
Newlands VC, the super-secretive investment firm bankrolled by WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum, is leading a $10 million investment into SuperAGI, TechCrunch has learned exclusively. The startup has ambitions to build a full-stack artificial general intelligence (AGI) platform based on large agentic models (LAMs) -- seen by some as the next stage in development for large language models. The Series A will be used for further research, as well as middleware and software applications that SuperAGI believes will bring AI closer to working more reliably in a wider range of use cases.
Davis dominated a beleaguered Timberwolves front line.
"I'm a Google software engineer and I refuse to build technology that powers genocide or surveillance!" The engineer shouted as such, interrupting a speech by Barak Regev, Google Israel's managing director, during an Israeli tech event in New York.
In addition to Altman, OpenAI's new board now consists of three new members including a former Meta executive.
An ADU, or accessible dwelling unit, is a second housing structure on your property. Learn about the types of ADUs you can build and how to finance the project.
The 2024 Summer Games will open with a flotilla of athletes on the Seine River, but the spectacle will be somewhat less than originally promised.
Ahead, eight things you can do to live your best life this month.
Mahomes, younger brother of the star Chiefs quarterback, will likely avoid jail time.
Troubled EV startup Faraday Future has issued its first recall, covering all 11 vehicles it built last year, as it fights to hold onto its Los Angeles headquarters. The company apparently discovered that an error in the car's software could prevent the warning light from turning on if there is a problem with the airbags. Faraday Future says it will "schedule concierge pick up, and redelivery, of the owners' vehicles" to fix the software.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 299: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera.
There are a few solid options along the offensive line in free agency.
This will be Kesha's first album since her contract officially ended with Dr. Luke's label, Kemosabe. Here's what you need to know.
Sunnyvale-based Brevian wants to make it easier for business users to build custom AI agents. Currently, the company is focused on support teams and security analysts -- areas where both the use cases and training sets are well defined -- but plans to expand to other areas over time. Brevian is coming out of stealth today and announcing a $9 million seed funding round, the company told TechCrunch exclusively.