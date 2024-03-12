Crews battle three-alarm fire at building in northwest Oklahoma City

TechCrunch

Newlands VC, the super-secretive investment firm bankrolled by WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum, is leading a $10 million investment into SuperAGI, TechCrunch has learned exclusively. The startup has ambitions to build a full-stack artificial general intelligence (AGI) platform based on large agentic models (LAMs) -- seen by some as the next stage in development for large language models. The Series A will be used for further research, as well as middleware and software applications that SuperAGI believes will bring AI closer to working more reliably in a wider range of use cases.