Crews battle house fire Wednesday morning in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters responded to a house fire in the downtown area on Wednesday morning.

Around 11:10 a.m., fire crews arrived in the 1100 block of Southwest Eighth Avenue to find smoke and flames coming from the home. According to a supervisor on the scene, two individuals escaped the fire but firefighters are still checking for pets.

The spokesman told 27 News the cause of the fire was under investigation.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

