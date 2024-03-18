Crews battle house fire after reports of explosion in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said it was a the scene of a house fire on Monday morning.

Crews said that at about were on the scene of a house fire in the 4200 block of Ann Fitz Hugh Drive in the Wakefield area.

First responders said initial calls reported a house on fire as well as hearing an explosion.

Crews said the fire is under control.

Occupant status is unknown.

Fire investigators are at the scene.

