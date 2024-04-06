Crews battle fires in several Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With high fire danger across much of the state of Kansas on Saturday, fire crews have been vigilant, making sure nothing gets out of control.

Crews from several counties are out in force on Saturday containing fires that popped up in Rawlins, Hodgeman, Pottawatomie and Riley Counties.

Rawlins County fire

Rawlins County Fire and Rescue made a Facebook post saying a tire came off a trailer along the highway and started a fire.

The fire prompted a mutual aid response from Decatur County Fire, McDonald Rural Fire, Thomas County Fire, Bird City Fire and, of course, Rawlins County.

The Facebook post says people from the area helped bring water to fill the trucks, and farmers brought supplies as well.

“It has been a long day but everybody has made it home safe!!!” The post reads.

The photos below are courtesy of the Rawlins County Fire and Rescue.

Courtesy: Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Office

Hodgeman County fire

Elsewhere in Hodgeman County, dispatch received a report of a fire in the northwest part of the county.

The fire prompted a response from crews in Hodgeman, Jetmore, Hanston and Ness County as well.

The Facebook post says the crews worked together to battle the fire, and it was contained quickly.

“Also a huge shout out to our Road Department for bringing 2 tankers of water to help fill fire trucks!” The post reads in part.

Kansas Forest Service helps with fires in Pottawatomie and Riley Counties

Farther north in Kansas, The Kansas Forest Service said staff returned to assist multiple fire departments to battle an “aggressive” fire in northern Pottawatomie and Riley Counties.

Tanker 95 and Johnson County Task Force are on their way.

“Resources are focused on structure protection as conditions worsen with increasing winds and falling humidity,” The Kansas Forest Service said. “Please remain out of the area to allow emergency responders room to work and continue to be vigilant with outdoor activities.”

