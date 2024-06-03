Crews battle fire in Washington County

Crews were called to a house fire in Washington County over the weekend.

It happened along Fifth Street in McDonald at around 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

Damage could be seen on the exterior of the brick home.

There’s no word if anyone was hurt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

2 people killed, 7 people hurt in Penn Hills shooting, police say 1 person detained at protest at the University of Pittsburgh, Cathedral of Learning closed 39 Pittsburgh Public Schools facilities will switch to remote learning on Tuesday VIDEO: Healing Tree of Life mosaic mural unveiled at Frick Park DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts