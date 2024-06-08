Crews contain fire threatening homes in Osceola County, officials say

10:30 p.m. Update:

Fire crews have contained the fire that was threatening homes in Kissimmee, Fire officials said.

Officials said the fire started on Thursday but was contained until strong winds from the south picked it back up on Friday.

The fire was blowing - South to North and West to East and came within three feet of a few houses, firefighters said.

One house had embers landing on the roof.

The main concern was there was an auto place nearby that was storing Tesla batteries.

Crews from other counties were called in to protect that line.

No injuries were reported

Original Story:

A fire in Osceola County is currently threatening structures, according to the Florida Forest Service.

As of 7:20 p.m. Friday, Florida Forest Service crews were battling the fire at Orange Blossom Trail and Woodland Creek Boulevard.

Fire officials said the fire is currently 10 acres and is 50% contained.

Crews with the Osceola County Fire Department are working to protect the nearby homes.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

FFS officials encourage people to call 911 or the Florida Forest Service if they see smoke.

