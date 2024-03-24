Crews battle fire in Southern Vigo Co.
Ippei Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers earlier this week.
Stability AI founder and chief executive Emad Mostaque has stepped down from the top role and the unicorn startup's board, the buzzy firm said Friday night, making it the second hot AI startup to go through major changes this week. Stability AI, which has been backed by investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners and Coatue Management, doesn't have an immediate permanent replacement for the CEO role but has appointed its COO Shan Shan Wong and CTO Christian Laforte as interim co-CEOs, it said in a blog post. Stability AI, which has lost more than half a dozen key talent in recent quarters, said Mostaque is stepping down to pursue decentralized AI.
McGregor's "Road House" hit Prime Video this week.
Few missions more acutely embody the maxim “space is hard” than Atomos Space’s first demonstration mission, which the company has managed to pull back from the brink of disaster — more than once. The objectives of the mission are ambitious to the extreme: The two spacecraft — an orbital transfer vehicle called Quark-LITE and a target vehicle called Gluon — will eventually demonstrate extremely complex maneuvers including rendezvous, docking, orbital transfer and on-orbit refueling. The company has faced two main issues related to communications and the spacecraft rotation rate — and it’s (largely) solved both problems, despite enormous constraints, infrequent data packets and extremely limited bandwidth.
Swiss fintech nsave, which is making banking in Switzerland accessible to people in countries with unstable banking sectors or facing high inflation, has raised $4 million seed funding. The round was co-led by Sequoia Capital and TQ Ventures with participation from Y Combinator, ACE Ventures, SV Angel and FONGIT, the state of Geneva organization that supports tech startups. Amer Baroudi and Abdallah AbuHashem co-founded nsave in 2022 from lived experiences.
The U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit against Apple filed on Thursday cites the iPhone maker’s battle against Beeper, the app that aimed to bring iMessage to Android users. Beeper gave up on its mission after Apple blocked the app’s efforts late last year. The DOJ referenced the dispute in its lawsuit as an example of Apple controlling "the behavior and innovation of third parties in order to insulate itself from competition."
Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman says profits are in view as the tech company finally goes public.
If you ask text-to-image generators like DALL-E to create a menu for a Mexican restaurant, you might spot some appetizing items like “taao,” “burto” and “enchida” amid a sea of other gibberish. Meanwhile, when a friend tried to use Instagram’s AI to generate a sticker that said “new post,” it created a graphic that appeared to say something that we are not allowed to repeat on TechCrunch, a family website. “Image generators tend to perform much better on artifacts like cars and people’s faces, and less so on smaller things like fingers and handwriting,” said Asmelash Teka Hadgu, co-founder of Lesan and a fellow at the DAIR Institute.
Microsoft's latest gambit to snag much of the human talent from Inflection AI is causing waves this week. The subtext is clear enough: Microsoft doesn't want to run into regulatory oversight in the form of anti-trust action. Regardless of your perspective on such deal-killing, Microsoft seems to have found a way around the matter in this case.
Rails, a decentralized crypto exchange, has raised $6.2 million in attempts to fill the void FTX left behind after crashing in 2022, the startup’s co-founder and CEO Satraj Bambra exclusively told TechCrunch. The crypto community is watching Rails because it’s attempting to straddle the divide in crypto exchanges by building out both centralized and decentralized underlying technology. The capital is earmarked for engineering team hiring and expanding its licensing and regulatory strategy to make the exchange “fully compliant,” Bambra said.
A co-op involves co-owning a property with others but living in your own full unit. Learn whether a co-op is the right fit and how to finance your purchase.
A bombshell has landed in Ohtani's camp hours after the Dodgers' season opener.
Hundreds of climate-related startups have been founded in recent years, but for Casper co-founder Philip Krim, that's not nearly enough. "We need a lot more zero-to-one founders in this ecosystem," he told TechCrunch. After taking the mattress company public in 2020 and then selling it to private equity in 2021, he turned his attention to incubating new businesses, including Haven, which helps people install home batteries.
Have you ever needed a copy of your medical imaging to take to your doctor or another healthcare provider and been handed a CD? The company has built a medical image exchange platform to digitize the process for every patient and healthcare provider, no CDs involved. PocketHealth's journey began after one of its co-founders, Harsh Nayyar (CTO), suffered a tennis injury in 2016.
Rather than grimly assembling data about cancer deaths to predict outcomes in treatment, the founders of Cure51 had another idea: Instead, the company assembles data about long-term survivors of cancer, hoping to crack the code on what keeps people alive. The company has now raised a €15 million seed round led by Paris-based Sofinnova Partners. Other investors in the round included Hitachi Ventures GmbH, Life Extension Ventures, Xavier Niel and Olivier Pomel, the CEO and co-founder of Datadog.