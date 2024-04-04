Crews battle fire at Northpark Apartments in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Multiple residents are displaced after fire breaks out at a Joplin apartment complex.

The call came in at 9:48 Wednesday night (4/3) at the Northpark Apartment Complex located at 3502 Newman Road.

All residents were evacuated from building 3516 on the south end of the complex.

Deputy Fire Chief, Andy Nimmo says preliminary estimates from fire officials suggest four to six apartments on the second and third floor sustained heavy damage, and the blaze has displaced residents from 24 apartments.

One firefighter received minor injuries — was assessed on the scene — and was not transported to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

“I can’t say enough for our first responder partners with METS, and Joplin PD, and even Missouri Southern PD was over here assisting our first-in crews, trying to get all of the people notified and evacuated. Fortunately, we were able to get everybody out without any injuries,” said Nimmo.

The Red Cross was on scene to assist the displaced residents. The Joplin Fire Marshal is now working to determine the cause of the fire.

We had a crew on-scene, live on Facebook while emergency crews worked to battle the flames.

(This is a developing story that we will continue to update as more information becomes available)

