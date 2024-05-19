Crews battle fire in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said they were battling a fire at a 2-story building in Northeast D.C. on Sunday morning.

Crews said they were dispatched to a working fire in the 2100 block of W. Virginia Avenue.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found fire on the 2nd floor and roof solar panels of a 2-story commercial building.

Crews said the fire was extinguished.

One person was evaluated by EMS.

Fire investigators are at the scene

