Crews battle fire in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said that just after 7:00 a.m., it was dispatched to the 11200 Blk of Waples Mill Rd for a building fire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found an outside transformer on fire.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire preventing any exposure to the building.

No injuries were reported.

