Crews battle fire at abandoned hotel near International Drive
Fire crews responded to a fire on South Kirkman Road Saturday morning, the City of Orlando said.
Orlando firefighters arrived at the two-story abandoned hotel near International Drive around 6:15 a.m. for a second-alarm fire.
City officials said the fire reached about a quarter of the building.
No injuries have been reported.
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
