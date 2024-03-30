Crews battle fire at abandoned hotel near International Drive

Fire crews responded to a fire on South Kirkman Road Saturday morning, the City of Orlando said.

Orlando firefighters arrived at the two-story abandoned hotel near International Drive around 6:15 a.m. for a second-alarm fire.

City officials said the fire reached about a quarter of the building.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

