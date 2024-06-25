Brush fire in Del Mar Heights prompts evacuations

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A wind-driven brush fire reignited in Del Mar Heights Tuesday afternoon, prompting nearby residents to evacuate their homes.

The fire first started around 10:30 a.m. north of Del Mar Scenic Parkway, and crews quickly stopped the blaze, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews are battling a brush fire burning in the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve.

But the flames reignited around 3 p.m., when a spot fire started outside the containment lines, SDFD spokesperson Mónica Muñoz said during an afternoon news conference. The fire was burning in the area of Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, sending a plume of smoke over Interstate 5.

By 5:30 p.m., the forward rate of progress had been stopped, SDFD said on X, formerly Twitter. The fire was estimated to be 19 acres and was 5% contained.

Muñoz said the dense undergrowth of the terrain, combined with onshore winds, was making the firefight difficult. Fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters were assisting in the firefight.

Two firefighters were taken to a local hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion, Muñoz added.

Evacuations were ordered for west of I-5, south of Del Mar Heights Road, north of Carmel Valley Road and east of South Camino del Mar (red-shaded area in map below). About 2,500 residents were ordered to evacuate, Muñoz said.

An evacuation warning was issued for the area just north of the evacuation order: west of I-5, south of Mango Way, north of Del Mar Heights Road and east of Durango Drive (green-shaded area in map below). The evacuation warning impacted about 1,400 people, according to Muñoz.

Evacuated residents can go to the Del Mar Fairgrounds, which has been established as a temporary evacuation point.

A map shows the areas under an evacuation order (red) and warning (green) as a brush fire burns in Del Mar Heights. (County of San Diego Emergency Map)

The Del Mar Heights Road and Carmel Valley Road off-ramps on southbound Interstate 5 were closed, Caltrans San Diego said.

The following roads were also closed:

Del Mar Heights Road between Camino del Mar and I-5

Camino del Mar between Del Mar Heights Road and Carmel Valley Road

Carmel Valley Road between Camino del Mar and I-5

