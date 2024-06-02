Crews back at recycling plant monitoring hot spots

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire crews are back on the scene where a recycling fire burned last week for more than 20 hours.

Crews were back out at Paisano and Coles on Sunday afternoon, June 2, monitoring hot spots at the site of one of the City’s largest fires in its history.

Bulk of fire knocked down at recycling plant in South Central El Paso

As we previously reported, a fire at the recycling plant burned for about 25 hours last week and 200 firefighters responded to fight the blaze which started on May 28 and lasted well into the following day.

