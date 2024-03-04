Crew-8 launches from Space Coast, on target for 6-month stay aboard ISS

Three astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut are on their way to the International Space Station.

They lifted off from our Space Coast at 10:53 p.m. Sunday.

The launch of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center came after two weather-related delays on Friday and Saturday.

The launch team had concerns Sunday about a small crack that was detected in a side hatch seal of the Dragon spacecraft, but ultimately decided the mission was still a go for launch.

