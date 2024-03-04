Crew-8 launches from Kennedy Space Center Sunday after 2 scrubbed attempts

TechCrunch

TikTok is introducing a data portability API to help it comply with new European regulations designed to rein in Big Tech's market dominance through various obligations and restrictions. The European Union (EU) assigned "gatekeeper" status to six tech companies last September, with TikTok parent ByteDance placed in the regulatory firing line alongside Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft. While TikTok/ByteDance continues to contest the decision to give it gatekeeper status, arguing that it is actually a challenger rather than an incumbent, for now it has to comply with the various DMA obligations that come into force after March 6.