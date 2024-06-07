Crestview woman charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty

CRESTVIEW — A Crestview woman was arrested June 4 and charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty after multiple animals were found dead, with others having unsanitary living conditions and little food or water, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Offfice.

Here is what we know.

Incident report

The Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant May 14 after the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society found skeletal remains when attempting to contact Regina Alford at her residence while investigating a complaint. During the search, the deputies found:

A dead parakeet in a bedroom of a locked trailer.

One dead dog in the kitchen area of a locked trailer.

An emaciated pit/boxer inside inside the locked trailer.

An emaciated chihuahua in an outside kennel.

Seven dogs deprived of necessary sustenance in an outside single kennel.

Documents and pill bottles with Alford's name inside a bedroom of the residence.

On May 15, a necropsy was performed by a veterinarian, and it found the dead animals void of muscle and fat, indicating starvation. All animals were found to suffer from severe dehydration. Of the animals that died, all were considered to have endured "unnecessary/repeated pain and suffering due to lack of care."

The seven dogs listed in the report were found in a kennel without a roof and covered in feces. The amount of food provided was insufficient to provide a wholesome diet to the dogs. The water bowls left for the dogs seemed to be filled with rainwater, with green algae growth and filth inside, according to the Sheriff's Office.

According to the report, Alford admitted to investigators that the dogs belonged to her, then blamed other family members, who she said were responsible for the animals' well-being.

Alford also claims that she had "been coming back and forth" to the house, providing food and water to the animals and cleaning water bowls, contradicting the physical evidence at her home, the Sheriff's Office said.

When asked who was ultimately responsible for the dogs' well-being, Alford said she was since they were her dogs and her house, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Alford was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail on a $55,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Crestview woman charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty