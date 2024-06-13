Crestview sells 4.8 acres for Vineyard Village's 28-unit affordable housing project

The City of Crestview has taken their next steps towards bringing affordable housing to Okaloosa County.

CRESTVIEW — The Crestview City Council agreed to sell 4.8 acres to build more affordable housing.

Here is what we know.

Background

In June 2022, the city agreed with Gregg Chapel AME Church to work toward bringing affordable housing to Crestview.

Called Vineyard Village, the initial plan was to build a two-story, 14-unit building and a one-story, three-unit building to the area. As of Feb. 26, the plan involved two buildings with 28 units.

The new apartments' renters are expected to pay $500 monthly for a single-bedroom unit and $900 for a two-bedroom unit. According to renthop.com, the prices are well below the current average for one-bedroom units in Okaloosa County, with renters paying an average of $1,338 for a single unit and $1,600 for a two-bedroom unit.

The project is set to be funded with a $750,000 state grant to cover site work and an additional $750,000 from Crestview. Gregg Chapel AME Chruch will cover any extra costs.

The vote

Approved in a 4-0 vote, with Mayor J.B. Whitten and Councilman Ryan Bullard absent, the council sold 4.8 acres at 535 Long Drive for $200,000 to the local nonprofit Crestview Housing Development Corp.

The city bought the land in 2019 for a public-services facility but decided later to put the facility near the Southwest Crestview bypass.

"I'm just happy that we're doing something with that piece of property and selling it to someone who can turn it into affordable housing that we so desperately need," Mayor Pro Tem Doug Capps said.

Councilwoman Cynthia Brown said the project would be a "win-win" for the community.

What's next?

Councilman Ander Rencich questioned the potential timeline for the affordable housing project. According to City Manager Tim Bouldoc, it will be constructed in the next few years.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Crestview Council approves land sale for affordable housing project