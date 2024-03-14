Crestview man dies in single-vehicle crash while merging onto highway

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was killed around 9:40 Wednesday morning after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to a release, the pickup truck “was negotiating a curve on State Road 123 to begin traveling north on State Road 85.”

Construction site chaos — 2 take skid steer joyride, cause thousands in damage: GSPD (News 5 EXCLUSIVE)

The crash report said the driver, a 41-year-old from Crestview, Florida, failed to take the curve, crossed all lanes of State Road 85 and struck a tree, the release said.

Troopers say the victim was wearing a seatbelt.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.