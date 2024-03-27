Crestview man charges deputies with knife, results in officer-involved shooting

This photo was taken at Griffith Cemetery Road in Baker.

A Crestview man charged at Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies with a knife during a felony warrant service around midnight in Baker on March 26, resulting in an officer-involved shooting, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The suspect, 38-year-old Daniel Wesson, had active warrants for violation of probation on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, and trespassing, according to the release.

OCSO deputies had gone to 5727 Griffith Cemetery Road on March 26 to take Wesson into custody on those warrants when the incident took place, the news release stated.

Wesson was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. No deputies were injured.

Per standard protocols, the OCSO member involved will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division and review by the State Attorney’s Office.

