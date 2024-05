May 8—Jorge L. Gonzalez, 56, of Lorimor, was taken into custody May 7 on the 500 block of West Townline Street on a Union County warrant for the charge of theft, fifth degree.

According to a Creston Police report, on Aug. 25 Gonzalez presented a check for under $300 to a local business, which was returned for insufficient funds.

Gonzalez was transported to the Union County Jail where he was released from after posting 10% of $300 cash bond.