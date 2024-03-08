Creston Police report - March 7, 2024

Mar. 7—Alicia E. Lovell, 40, of Creston, was taken into custody 9:40 p.m. March 6 at her residence on a Union County warrant for the charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, third or subsequent offense.

According to a Creston Police report, at approximately 10:37 a.m. Dec. 20, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2020 Ford Fusion on Spruce Street. Contact was made with the driver, identified as Lovell, who was found to have a suspended license. During the stop, Creston Police K9 Baxo was deployed around the vehicle and gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics.

A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in a small amount of suspected methamphetamine being located in the glove compartment of the Fusion. The crystalline substance was sent to the DCI lab for testing and results confirmed the substance to be methamphetamine.

Lovell has at least two prior controlled substance convictions.

She was transported to the Union County Jail where she was released from after posting $5,000 cash or surety bond.