Creston Police report - March 25, 2024

Mar. 25—Kevin J. Jungers, 36, of Lenox, was taken into custody 9:50 a.m. March 22 at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on seven Adams County warrants for seven counts of failure to appear — contempt, on the original charges of: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to carry registration card, operating non-registered vehicle, fraudulent use of registration card, no valid driver's license, failure to provide proof of financial liability and registration violation.

According to Adams County District Court documents, Jungers was ordered to appear March 19 for show cause hearings on the original charges and did not.

Jungers was transported to the Union County Jail and then transferred to the custody of the Adams County Jail where he was held on $350 cash bond.