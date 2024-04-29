Creston Police Report - April 29, 2024

Apr. 29—Joseph L. J. Eblen, 24, of Creston, was taken into custody 4:18 a.m. April 27 in the 1700 block of West Townline Street on the charges of driving while barred; burglary, first degree- bodily injury; assault while participating in a felony, violation of a no contact order and a Union County warrant for the charge of violation of a no contact oder.

According to a Creston Police report, at approximately 1:21 a.m Eblen entered a home in the 300 block of South Lincoln Street without permission. The resident of the home is a protected party in a no contact order against Eblen and was home at the time.

After entering through the back door of the residence, Eblen assaulted a male who was sitting on the couch, striking him several times in the back of the head. The victim fought back in self defense and was able to subdue Eblen until officer's arrived. The victim complained of a headache, wrist pain and swelling of his hand after the assault.

Eblen, who has a barred driver's license, told officers he had drove a family member's 2023 Ram pickup to the area and parked it approximately one block from the residence. Officer's located the truck where Eblen said it was parked. Eblen had the keys to the truck in his pocket.

According to a Creston Police report, at approximately 8:26 p.m. Jan. 25, Eblen entered the place of employment of a protected party in a no contact order against Eblen. Eblen knew the protected party was employed there and had been served a copy of the no contact order. Security footage confirmed Eblen entered the building.

Eblen was transported to the Union County Jail and held on $32,600 cash or surety bond.

— — — — —

Douglas E. Woodward III, 38, of Clearfield, was taken into custody 9:38 p.m. April 27, at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a Polk County warrant for the charge of failure to appear on the original charge of criminal mischief, fourth degree.

According to a Polk County District Court report, Woodward was to appear Dec. 29, 2023, for arraignment on the original charge and did not.

Woodward was transported to the Union County Jail and held on $1,000 cash only bond awaiting extradition to Polk County.

— — — — —

Oliver S. Davis, 71, Creston, was taken into custody 5:04 p.m. April 28, at his residence on the charge of reckless use of a firearm.

According to a Creston Police report, at approximately 9:53 p.m. April 23, Davis discharged a weapon in city limits. Davis told officers he shot a pellet gun at what he said was a rabbit. The incident was recorded by a neighbor who provided the recording to law enforcement. After reviewing the footage, DNR advised the animal appeared to be a baby fox. The footage shows the fox laying on the ground after being shot and then slowly moving into a culvert pipe at the end of Davis's driveway.

Davis was cited and released at the scene on a summons to appear.

— — — — —

Dennis G. Tyler, 46, of Creston, was taken into custody 9:07 p.m. April 28, at Mills and Lincoln streets on the charges of public intoxication and interference with official acts.

According to a Creston Police report, at approximately 8:48 p.m. an intoxicated male was reported at the intersection. Tyler was identified by name by the reporting party and a clothing description was given. Officers located Tyler at the intersection and made contact with him. While speaking with Tyler the odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected and Tyler was observed to have slurred speech.

Tyler consented to a PBT, which indicated a BrAC of .275%. Tyler was asked to step to the side of the road, he refused and attempted to run from officers. Officers went hands on with Tyler and ordered him to get on the ground. He did not comply to orders and was helped to the ground by officers.

Tyler was transported to the Union County Jail where he was released from after posting $600 cash or surety bond.