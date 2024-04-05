Out and About: Creston Auction, Pint Night for Pets, Missoula Heart Expo
It’s shaping up to be a fun weekend full of activities, so let’s help you have a great one with this edition of Out and About.
Unveiled in Japan, the Toyota Crown Landscape gains off-road-inspired design updates and an additional inch of ground clearance.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers up eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai took the stage on Wednesday at a Stanford event held by the university's business school, offering some small insights into how he thinks about running one of the world's most valuable tech companies. It was a notable appearance because Pichai's been having a bit of a rough go lately. Google is widely perceived to have gotten a late start on generative AI, trailing behind Microsoft-funded OpenAI.
The March jobs report was the latest piece of economic data to surprise Wall Street analysts and send stocks rallying.
The Carolina Panthers signed defensive tackle Derrick Brown to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million. Last season, Brown set a single-season record for tackles by a defensive lineman.
After a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Northeast Friday morning, residents ran to group texts and social media to process their reactions together.
Tesla is cutting prices on the Model Y after a disappointing quarter that saw it produce more vehicles than it delivered.
The stories you need to start your day: Trump suffers legal setbacks, NCAA women’s Final Four begins and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The Rock returns to WrestleMania this weekend. Are you ready to watch?
For just a brief moment, this was the internet at its best. People on microblogging sites (it wasn't just X -- I see you, Bluesky) had already determined the scope of the earthquake, confirmed it was, in fact, an earthquake, and began posting jokes about the situation before the less chronically online people even realized what happened. It's like the old school Twitter, where you could post "eating a ham and cheese sandwich" and it wasn't ironic.
Samsung is reportedly doubling its chip investment in Texas to $44 billion. This will take the form of a new chip manufacturing plant and a packaging hub.
Disney made news this week by sorta saying its Autopia ride would go electric. What about Tomorrowland Speedway at Walt Disney World?
Oil prices topped $90 per barrel on Thursday. Here's why the rally may not stop.
Tesla is dropping prices of unsold Model Y SUVs in the U.S. by thousands of dollars in an attempt to clear out an unprecedented backlog of inventory. Many long-range and performance Model Ys are now selling for $5,000 less than their original price, while rear-wheel drive versions are seeing even bigger cuts of more than $7,000. The discounts come as Tesla once again made far more vehicles than it sold in the last quarter.
Today on TechCrunch's Equity podcast, Mary Ann, Becca and Alex gathered to dig into favorites from the hundreds of new YC companies that pitched, and a venture capital fund that wants to become "the investment and innovation arm of the autism community." Becca wanted to talk about Seso and its fascinating fintech play in the agricultural space, while Alex brought Home From College and its recent seed round to the mix.
The latest update on the labor market showed further signs of resilience while wage growth eased.
March Madness continues this weekend with the men's Final Four games.
The cross-border payments market is forecasted to reach over $250 trillion by 2027, according to the Bank of England. Numo's verified profile is attached to each invoice sent. CEO Derrick Wolbert met co-founders Reuben Balik and Q Carlson while at Hologram.com, a global cellular network.
One of the first things I noticed upon setting off in our long-term 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV is its abnormally heavy steering weight. For a Mazda, it’s simply what I’ve come to expect. How Mazda tunes its steering is different from most manufacturers these days, as it still believes in the one-size-fits-all mantra when it comes to steering effort.
A Chinese paper claims GM is in talks with CATL to license LFP battery tech as Ford has done, the batteries to be built in a factory in the U.S. or Mexico.