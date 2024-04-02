Creston arrest report, April 2, 2024

Apr. 2—Teagan R. Gordon, 37, of Creston was taken into custody 12:52 p.m. March 31 on East Howard Street on the charge of domestic abuse assault, first offense.

According to a Creston Police report, officers responded to a domestic dispute at a residence in the 1200 block between a female, later identified as Gordon, and a male. Gordon had been living at the residence since March 29. An argument started between the two after a comment was made to Gordon's child. The male decided he wanted Gordon out of the residence and put her clothes in her car. Gordon became violent, the male tried to restrain her and a short struggle occurred in the driveway.

The male went inside and attempted to shut the door but Gordon put her foot in the doorway. Another short struggle occurred. The male was bleeding from his right arm from obvious scratch marks. A juvenile at the residence told a similar story as the male victim.

Gordon was transported to the Adams County Jail and held without bond until seen by the magistrate.