Crestline, New Washington residents among 13 new wildlife officers ready to serve Ohioans

COLUMBUS — Thirteen Ohio wildlife officers from the 32nd Wildlife Officer Pre-Service Training Academy were sworn in during a graduation ceremony March 15, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

The 13 officers, two of whom are from Crawford County, were hired from a pool of nearly 1,000 applicants and completed seven months of conservation law enforcement training.

“These 13 new wildlife officers are an important addition to the Division of Wildlife,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Their dedication to conservation, law enforcement, and public service will be an asset to their communities and wildlife.”

Among the newest state wildlife officers are Payton Phenicie of New Washington, who has been assigned to Wyandot County, and Joshua Quail of Crestline, who is assigned to Ashtabula County.

Thirteen Ohio wildlife officers from the 32nd Wildlife Officer Pre-Service Training Academy were sworn in during a graduation ceremony on March 15.

New wildlife officers completed 21 weeks of Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training with an additional 10 weeks of specialized training from the Division of Wildlife. Training included law enforcement procedures as well as wildlife and fisheries management, communications skills, ATV and vehicle operations, and advanced firearms and self-defense topics.

Wildlife officers have statewide authority to enforce regulations and protect state lands, waterways and property. As state law enforcement officers, they contribute to public safety in their local areas and Ohio’s great outdoors. They also speak to hundreds of clubs and groups about conservation and wildlife programs, perform fish and wildlife conservation duties, and provide technical advice and instruction about wildlife management issues, hunting, fishing, and other outdoor related recreation.

“With these new additions, each of Ohio’s 88 counties will have a wildlife officer dedicated to that community," ODNR Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker said.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Two Crawford County residents among 13 new Ohio wildlife officers