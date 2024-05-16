Crestline fire chief to stand trial in June on 13 charges, including theft in office

The fire chief for the village of Crestline pleaded not guilty to 13 charges in Richland County Common Pleas Court.

Matthew Wells, 52, was indicted by a Richland County grand jury April 18 on the charges that include two counts of theft in office, 10 counts of tampering with records and one count of telecommunications fraud, all third-degree felonies.

According to Richland County Clerk of Courts documents, a personal recognizance bond of $10,000 was set for Wells on April 25, and was posted.

At his arraignment, Wells was told he is to have no contact with the victim or employees associated with the case. He was granted permission to travel within the state of Ohio for work purposes and to attend classes that are associated with his current employment.

The charges Wells faces stem from when he was employed in different positions with the Springfield Township Fire Department in Richland County, the Ohio Department of Education and the Pleasant Township Fire Department in Marion County over the same time periods.

He is accused of claiming he worked certain hours at two different places during the same periods, and of using accrued sick time or paid leave from one of his positions to work at another one. It is alleged Wells attempted to falsify, alter or destroy records to cover up his actions, according to court records.

Wells, who is being represented by Columbus attorney Peter Scranton, is scheduled for a final pre-trial hearing May 30 and a jury trial June 11.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crestline Fire Chief Matthew Wells pleads not guilty to 13 charges