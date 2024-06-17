Cresson shooting that claimed Blair County man a homicide, coroner says

CRESSON, Pa. – A Sunday night shooting on a Cresson street claimed the life of a Blair County man, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.

An autopsy showed Ambrose Bowers, 31, of the Altoona area, died from blood loss sustained due to multiple gunshot wounds Sunday in the Front Street shooting, Lees said.

The coroner has ruled the death a homicide.

According to the state police, members of Troop A, Ebensburg Patrol Unit, were dispatched to a report of gunshots and a person lying on the roadway.

"Upon arrival, troopers located a known adult male lying in the roadway within the 500 block of Front Street," Trooper Cliff Greenfield wrote in a release to the media.

The male was pronounced deceased at 2:30 a.m. Monday at the scene, Lees said.

Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said police were continuing to investigate the case, but it was believed to be an "isolated" incident and that there was no ongoing danger to the public.

The shooting is the third Cambria County homicide in 2024. It's one of two reported over the weekend, with the other – an unrelated incident involving a crossbow – claiming the life of a Johnstown man.

Greenfield said the Cresson shooting was still under investigation Monday.

He told The Tribune-Democrat evidence was collected from the Front Street shooting scene. But Greenfield declined comment when asked whether a weapon was recovered and said he could not elaborate on any of the items collected by police.

"Troopers are actively investigating this incident and encourage anyone with information to immediately contact Troop A, Ebensburg, at 814-472-1653," Greenfield wrote.

In addition to Lees' office and the Cambria County District Attorney's Office, the state police were assisted by the Cresson Borough Police Department and the Gallitzin Borough Police Department, Greenfield said.

The Keystone Regional Fire and Rescue Department also assisted with traffic control at the scene.